National Day of Prayer celebrated Thursday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday is National Day of Prayer and the community of Belvidere held a gathering at Big Thunder Park Thursday afternoon to celebrate.

The event was held as an opportunity to pray together as a community for our leaders locally at the state level and nationally. More than 70 people were in attendance on the rainy afternoon to pray for God’s blessing going forward.

The Chairman of the Belvidere-Boone County National Day of Prayer Task Force, Curtis Newport, said there is a great political divide within the country right now and calls upon God to help reunite the nation.

“People are concerned for the direction our nation is headed, people discouraged by the divisiveness in politics, some of the unrest in some cities across the country so we came together knowing that we are going to need god to solve those problems and bring us back together as a nation,” Newport said.

Other prayer events took place in Stephenson County and Rockton.

