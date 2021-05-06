Advertisement

Mora found guilty in death of Rockford teen

A Winnebago County jury found Mora guilty of first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is found guilty of killing a 15-year-old boy in January 2019.

Twenty-seven-year-old Juan Mora killed 15-year-old Za’Shawn Coats, who was with friends in the 700 block of Kent Street. A Winnebago County jury found Mora guilty of first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He’s set to be sentenced in June. Coats attended Jefferson High School.

