Mora found guilty in death of Rockford teen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is found guilty of killing a 15-year-old boy in January 2019.

Twenty-seven-year-old Juan Mora killed 15-year-old Za’Shawn Coats, who was with friends in the 700 block of Kent Street. A Winnebago County jury found Mora guilty of first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He’s set to be sentenced in June. Coats attended Jefferson High School.

