Advertisement

May 6 birthdays

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 6 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns
Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
UPDATE: Missing Freeport man found safe
Sarah Safranek
Oregon mom accused of killing her 7-year-old son pleads not guilty to all charges

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker discussed his visit to the Southern Illinois IDPH Testing Lab when he gave his...
IDPH: 1,778 new cases of COVID-19, 40 more deaths
Rockford men charged, at large after Soto’s Jewelry 2020 burglary
He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning