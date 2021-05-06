Advertisement

Man arrested after refusing to get out of semi truck in Cherry Valley

The individual surrendered peacefully following discussions with police officers.
He is currently in custody and enroute to the Winnebago County Jail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with an arrest warrant was arrested and taken into custody by the Cherry Valley Police Department early Thursday morning.

The Cherry Valley Police Department, along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, were on scene in the 5700 block of Baxter Road for a call of a person with an arrest warrant who refused to exit the cab of his semi truck. There is no known threat to the public at this time.

The individual surrendered peacefully following discussions with police officers as of 9:58 a.m. He is currently in custody and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Cherry Valley Police Department.

Posted by Cherry Valley Police on Thursday, May 6, 2021

