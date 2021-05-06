Local legal experts share perspective on child death cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A day after a grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Sarah Safranek, she pleads not guilty to all charges against her. Some local legal experts are not surprised to see the plea, but say in a case like this there’s still a long way to go and a lot of evidence to be heard.

“Some of the bigger challenges is as the case progresses what evidence is brought in by the defense,” Former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Paul Logli said.

The Nathaniel Burton murder case has captured the attention of many in Ogle County and Nathaniel’s mother Sarah Safranek may soon be headed to trial, but there are legal steps attorneys will take before they pound the gavel.

“If there is no witness then the best witness is, unfortunately, the body of the victim and that’s why medical evidence is so important,” Logli said.

Logli remembers many high-profile cases he tried as the top prosecutor in the county, one child murder case stood out.

“When you look at the Carrie Lynn Center that was a case involving a child death where the body wasn’t discovered until five years after the alleged murder,” Logli said.

Logli says cases like these can center around expert testimony, but when those who knew the child best take the stand it can be most impactful.

“You’re probably going to have this compelling evidence of a child who’s been severely injured and that becomes a very emotional thing,” Logli said.

Brendan Caver owns a law practice in Rockford and is a criminal defense attorney. He says evaluating the defendant is step one in a case like this.

“First is to determine whether and to what extent the client has any mental health issues that might bear on alleged behavior like this,” Caver said.

Logli and Caver do not have ties to Safranek’s case. Both believe it’s important to let the justice system do its job.

“Determine what information would be most helpful to investigate the case without jeopardizing the client’s interest,” Caver said.

“In our system of justice everybody’s presumed innocent and have to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Logli said.

