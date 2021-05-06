Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns
Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
UPDATE: Missing Freeport man found safe
Sarah Safranek
Oregon mom accused of killing her 7-year-old son pleads not guilty to all charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Police said an Army trainee took schoolchildren hostage.
VIDEO: Armed Fort Jackson trainee hijacked school bus full of children, police say
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
LIVE: Biden to push his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
In this May 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he talks to students during a visit...
Remote learning still widespread even after Biden hits goal
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured