Is your car seat safe?

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Is your child’s car seat safe? One local organization will help you make sure it is and it won’t cost you a thing.

On Saturday, the Rockford Fire Department and SwedishAmerican Health System will hold a free car seat check. That includes making sure it sits properly, is in good working condition and isn’t a counterfeit.

Safe Kids coordinator Jeff Hoster said they’re seeing several counterfeit car seats around the Stateline.

“You want to look at the chest plate, every death in the unites states that has a harness comes with a chest plate in Europe and other countries don’t require a chest plate, so that is your first clue right there, that’s one of your red flags, that if it doesn’t have a chest plate it is counterfeit,” Hoster said.

Hoster said to buy car seats from known manufacturers and avoid shopping online. You want to be able to touch and look at the car seat to examine the labels and harnesses.

