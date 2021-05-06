IDPH: 1,778 new cases of COVID-19, 40 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths on Thursday.

The reported deaths from Thursday are:

- Adams County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Franklin County: 1 female 70′s

- Fulton County: 1 female 60′s

- Grundy County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 50′s

- Lake County: 1 female 60′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60′s

- Macon County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s

- McLean County: 1male 30′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 60′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- Perry County: 1 male 50′s

- Pike County: 1 male 70′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 40′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,296 specimens for a total of 23,103,484. As of Wednesday night, 2,055 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 483 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 29 to May 5 is 3.0 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 29 to May 5 is 3.8 percent.

A total of 9,646,432 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,063 doses. Yesterday, 99,599 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Vaccination data posted on the IDPH website include vaccines administered in Illinois and are pulled from the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website includes both federal and state vaccination efforts and represents not only vaccines administered in Illinois, but vaccines administered to Illinois residents while in a different state. As a result, CDC’s percentage for those receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the state’s percentage.

