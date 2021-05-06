Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker: State will reopen further under ‘Bridge Phase’ May 14; full reopening possible by June 11

“The light that we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter,” Pritzker said Thursday afternoon.
By CBS
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS) - With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropping again, Gov. Pritzker on Thursday announced Illinois will move to the next phase of reopening, the “Bridge Phase,” on May 14.

The Bridge Phase will allow for greater capacity limits at businesses, museums, zoos, and spectator events. People with proof they have been fully vaccinated, or with a negative COVID-19 test one to three days before an event or public gathering will not count against capacity limits.

Full details on the Bridge Phase are available on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Pritzker said, if key COVID-19 metrics remain stable after moving into the Bridge Phase, the state could fully reopen, without any capacity limits, by June 11.

