Four residents escape Broadway house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A duplex is damaged after an early morning house fire on Rockford’s southeast side.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Rockford Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Broadway for a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters learned the occupants of the duplex had escaped through a bedroom window.

The fire was brought under control in about 12 minutes. The four residents escaped safely, but the damages are estimated at $40,000. Half of the duplex is condemned. The Red Cross is assisting the residents with housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

