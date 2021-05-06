Advertisement

Four residents escape Broadway house fire

Fire officials say the occupants escaped through a bedroom window.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Rockford Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Broadway for a structure fire.
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A duplex is damaged after an early morning house fire on Rockford’s southeast side.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Rockford Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Broadway for a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters learned the occupants of the duplex had escaped through a bedroom window.

The fire was brought under control in about 12 minutes. The four residents escaped safely, but the damages are estimated at $40,000. Half of the duplex is condemned. The Red Cross is assisting the residents with housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

