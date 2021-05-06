Advertisement

Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

By Andrew Scheinthal
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of attacking an out-of-town couple on vacation, and the violent confrontation was captured on video surveillance.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson of New Hampshire were in Miami Beach when investigators said 36-year-old Michael Albert attacked them in broad daylight.

“We walked into mayhem, pretty much,” Dill said. “Blood was everywhere.”

The beating happened on a busy Collins Avenue in the resort city.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day, beautiful day, beautiful week. And then all of a sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh,” Dill said.

The couple was treated at a hospital before leaving Florida.

Mitch Novick’s cameras captured the attack. He says he has closed his South Beach hotel because of frequent crimes in the area.

“I advise my clients, guests of decades, to find alternative vacation destinations,” Novick said.

The couple shares the same sentiment.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities,” Dill said. “That was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

Police haven’t revealed what motivated the suspect to attack the couple.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roof
Dilapidated downtown Rockford property draws public safety concerns
Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash
Ogle County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a serious accident in the area of...
Crash in Rochelle diverts traffic Thursday morning
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
UPDATE: Missing Freeport man found safe
Sarah Safranek
Oregon mom accused of killing her 7-year-old son pleads not guilty to all charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Police said an Army trainee took schoolchildren hostage.
VIDEO: Armed Fort Jackson trainee hijacked school bus full of children, police say
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
LIVE: Biden to push his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
In this May 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he talks to students during a visit...
Remote learning still widespread even after Biden hits goal
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured