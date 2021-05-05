Advertisement

Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board shares proposals to be funded

The WCCMHB will fully-fund the proposals totaling $6,202,864.22, contingent upon the execution of funding agreements and work plans.
A close-up of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the Benjamin's.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board made award selections for its grant program for year 2021-2022 proposals.

Funding totaling $8.8 million will support areas of mental health treatment, case management, crisis response services, along with family and community support.

“The target populations are infant and early childhood mental health, severe emotional disturbances in children, serious mental illness in adults, and substance abuse disorder in all ages,” according to the WCCMHB.

The WCCMHB will fully-fund the following proposals totaling $6,202,864.22, contingent upon the execution of funding agreements and work plans:

  • Children’s Home & Aid: Winnebago County Doula Program
  • Children’s Home & Aid:  Early Prevention in the Community (EPIC)
  • Crusader Community Health: Crusader Behavioral Health Service Expansion
  • Family Counseling Services of Northern Illinois: Expansion of Therapists, additional training and office space
  • Remedies Renewing Lives: Remedies Renewing Lives Domestic Violence Program Therapy & Advocacy Project
  • Remedies Renewing Lives: Position to provide mental health/case management services for substance abuse clients
  • Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling: Outreach Therapist
  • Rosecrance, Inc.: Rosecrance Access to Care
  • Stepping Stones of Rockford, Inc.: Stepping Stones Counseling Center
  • Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office: Winnebago County Jail Behavioral Health Program - Enhanced
  • Youth Services Network, Inc.: Youth Trauma Clinic (YTC)

WCCMHB will partially fund the following proposals totaling $2,592,358.74 contingent upon the execution of funding agreements, work plans, and updated budgets:

  • City of Rockford: Mental Health Co-Responder Program
  • Regional Access & Mobilization Project: Independent Living Services and Training
  • Shelter Care Ministries: Jubilee Member Care Coordination
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine: The CARE Program – Compassionate Appreciation for Recovery for Everyone

The process of finalizing the funding agreements, work plans, and updated budgets for the proposals receiving funding will occur this month, leading up to the commencement of program year 2021-2022.

“Since we started reviewing applications, we were thrilled with the quality and innovation we saw across the board. It was difficult to make funding decisions because there were so many high-quality applications. However, we feel confident that the programs that are being funded are those that best fit with the priorities and target populations outlined in our three-year strategic plan that was informed by research and community input,” Mary Ann Abate, board president said.

A special event providing additional details will be scheduled in June after funding agreements and work plans have been finalized. At that time, a description of each program will be read, and there will be an opportunity for board members to answer questions.

For more information, visit here.

