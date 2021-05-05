Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 76 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.4%

The health department says 188,679 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 image
COVID-19 image(wdam)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 76 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,891 as of Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 469. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 188,679 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 79 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Monday’s number of 97. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Thursday afternoon.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

