Sunshine Today, Rain Showers Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine this Wednesday with a light north wind 5 - 10 MPH and a high in the mid 60′s. Increasing clouds tonight with showers likely tomorrow 4AM to Noon. Highs tomorrow right around 60 with limited sunshine by late afternoon. Back to some sunshine on Friday with highs around 60. Might see some scattered areas of frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Slight shower chances both Saturday and Sunday as we hold on to low 60′s for highs.

