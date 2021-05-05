Advertisement

Sunshine Today, Rain Showers Tomorrow

Below Normal Temperatures Through the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine this Wednesday with a light north wind 5 - 10 MPH and a high in the mid 60′s. Increasing clouds tonight with showers likely tomorrow 4AM to Noon. Highs tomorrow right around 60 with limited sunshine by late afternoon. Back to some sunshine on Friday with highs around 60. Might see some scattered areas of frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Slight shower chances both Saturday and Sunday as we hold on to low 60′s for highs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
UPDATE: Missing Freeport man found safe

Latest News

Not going anywhere anytime soon.
Cooler air settles in for the week with rain likely again by Thursday
Mark's Forecast from Food Truck Tuesday -- 5/4/2021
Becoming Much Cooler this Week
Becoming Much Cooler this Week
Cooler than normal temperatures are on track to arrive Tuesday and will likely stick around for...
Following Monday’s needed rainfall, cooler, quieter weather regime begins overnight