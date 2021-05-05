Police and the Black community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just about one year ago, the murder of George Floyd in police custody by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked a worldwide uprising, with demonstrations and protests asking for justice and accountability.

Floyd’s death, along with the deaths of Breonna taylor, Elijah McClain, Daunte Wright, Atatiana Jefferson, Botham Jean and Philando Castile, among others, places a new focus on the rising number of incidents surrounding police and the use of deadly force when interacting with Black Americans.

Beloit College associate professor of health and society and political science, Ron Watson, spoke with WIFR.

“This isn’t new. Why it’s a surprise, it really hits at part of the issue here, which is the extremely separate lives that so many of us lead in this country, and that separation tends, unfortunately, to be by race,” Watson said.

