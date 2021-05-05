New community garden in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community garden at Mercyhealth Rockton’s campus is uprooted and moved to West Middle School to provide more learning opportunities.

WMS teachers moved garden beds from the Mercyhealth parking lot to the school grounds to be used for a STEM-based, hands on learning project for students. The goal is to have kids grow a produce garden that will be harvested and donated to a local food bank. Teachers hope it will not only provide an educational opportunity, but a lesson in addressing access to fresh food.

“So this will benefit students from approximately from the ages 11 to 14. We are also looking to get families involved to be able to use this as an area to really promote some family and community activities,” Veronica Soria-Martinez and Justin Saichek, WMS teachers said.

Mercyhealth donated to the project by purchasing soil, seeds and gardening tools.

