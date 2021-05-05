Monthly concert series for fully vaccinated residents in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A monthly music concert series is coming to Chicago, and you have to be fully vaccinated to attend.

The Protect Chicago music series is about making sure people are vaccinated, and comes as vaccination rates statewide have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced Wednesday the city will host a series of monthly music festivals, exclusively for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The message is, if you want to go back to the way things were before the pandemic, and attend music festivals across Chicago every month, you should get the shot.

“I think everyone does want to see events come back. So whatever leads to that happening, I’m cool with, and I’m vaccinated myself,” said Arjun Srivastava.

Some of the people CBS spoke with on Wednesday are ready. They’ve been fully vaccinated, but aren’t fully convinced that a concert incentive will encourage others to do the same.

“No, I do know people who are against getting vaccinated, but they are stuck in their ways,” Stephanie House said.

“The couple that I do know are pretty stubborn, so honestly no. Maybe if you offer, like, a cash incentive, or something, they might do it, but that’s about it,” Srivastava said.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to act fast, because the first event is set for Saturday, May 22, in Hyde Park, where DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell will perform.

That means you’ll need to have gotten your final dose of a two-dose vaccine, or a single-dose vaccine, by this Saturday, May 8, to attend the first concert.

You’ll also need to bring your vaccination card as proof, as well as a photo ID.

If you’re not yet vaccinated, but really want to go to the May 22 concert, the city says you can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a special event this Saturday, May 8, at Apostolic Faith Church, at 3823 S. Indiana Ave. There you also will be offered a free ticket for the concert. Appointments are not required, but are available online.

If you’re already vaccinated and want to attend the Hyde Park concert, tickets will be released Monday, May 10, at noon through The Silver Room.

Ultimately, the goal is to make sure Chicago is safe, ready, and closer to normal when summer rolls along.

“I have family in India, and India is a complete mess right now,” Srivastava said. “I would encourage people to get vaccinated, yes. Let’s all get back to normal.”

