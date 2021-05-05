Man indicted for 2018 child porn charges in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A grand jury returned an indictment against 27-year-old Joshua Lake for child pornography in Ogle County.

In 2018, the Illinois State Police and the Attorney General’s Hi-Tech Crime Bureau conducted an investigation into child pornography being shared from Stillman Valley.

Lake was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.