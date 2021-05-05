Man indicted for 2018 child porn charges in Ogle County
The Illinois State Police and the Attorney General’s Hi-Tech Crime Bureau conducted an investigation into child pornography being shared from Stillman Valley.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A grand jury returned an indictment against 27-year-old Joshua Lake for child pornography in Ogle County.
Lake was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.
