Advertisement

Locals to celebrate National Day of Prayer Thursday

Stephenson County will be holding a celebration for National Day of Prayer as well.
(WBKO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE/STEPHENSON COUNTIES, Ill. (WIFR) - National Day of Prayer is Thursday and members of the Stateline community plan to celebrate.

One event will take place in Boone County at Big Thunder Park at noon. 

“This is an opportunity for us to pray together as a community for our leaders both locally, the state level, and nationally. As you are well aware, the last year has been terribly uncivil and candidates have treated each other terribly, except for the coin toss of course. This event can help bring people together,” Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss said.

The event is being hosted by the National Day of Prayer Taskforce, which includes Bliss, Jen Jacky of the Belvidere YMCA, Curt Newport, Boone County Treasurer, Fred Brereton, former Belvidere Mayor, Nancy Kelsey and Larry Potter. 

Stephenson County will be holding a celebration for National Day of Prayer as well. The Stephenson County Farm Bureau will host the event at 210 W. Spring St. in Freeport from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Masks will be required in accordance with Stephenson County Farm Bureau’s COVID-19 policy. Attendees will receive prayer guides, patriotic cross pins, special books and treats to-go. There is a 50 person capacity per room.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
UPDATE: Missing Freeport man found safe
Sarah Safranek
Oregon mom accused of killing her 7-year-old son pleads not guilty to all charges
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Local legal experts share perspective on child death cases
Local legal experts share perspective on child death cases
A bench outside of Burton's elementary school now bears his name after his death.
Local legal experts share perspective on child death cases
The area's second dose of rain of the week is due in overnight into early Thursday.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 5/5/2021
Damaged roof
A destroyed roof of downtown Rockford property poses a safety threat to the public, RDA says
Damaged roof
Destroyed roof causes debate between River District Association and owner