Locals to celebrate National Day of Prayer Thursday

BOONE/STEPHENSON COUNTIES, Ill. (WIFR) - National Day of Prayer is Thursday and members of the Stateline community plan to celebrate.

One event will take place in Boone County at Big Thunder Park at noon.

“This is an opportunity for us to pray together as a community for our leaders both locally, the state level, and nationally. As you are well aware, the last year has been terribly uncivil and candidates have treated each other terribly, except for the coin toss of course. This event can help bring people together,” Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss said.

The event is being hosted by the National Day of Prayer Taskforce, which includes Bliss, Jen Jacky of the Belvidere YMCA, Curt Newport, Boone County Treasurer, Fred Brereton, former Belvidere Mayor, Nancy Kelsey and Larry Potter.

Stephenson County will be holding a celebration for National Day of Prayer as well. The Stephenson County Farm Bureau will host the event at 210 W. Spring St. in Freeport from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Masks will be required in accordance with Stephenson County Farm Bureau’s COVID-19 policy. Attendees will receive prayer guides, patriotic cross pins, special books and treats to-go. There is a 50 person capacity per room.

