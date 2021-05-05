Advertisement

Local park districts plan for safe summer fun

Officials share their plans to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and maximize fun for both kids and their families.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Staff at the Belvidere Park District are ready to bring out the hoses, crank up the umbrellas and welcome residents back to the pool.

“I know some pools in the area did end up opening up for a couple of months or maybe a month or so at the end of the summer, but we weren’t able to do that,” said Belvidere Park District Executive Director Mark Pentecost.

Pentecost says this summer will look a little different with capacity capped at fifty percent, concessions stands are closed and lawn chairs will stay stacked.

“We are going to ask that if people are sitting on the deck that they maintain masked while they’re sitting whether its conversing or just laying out and getting some sunbathing in,” said Pentecost.

Summer camps are also a popular activity for kids and along with Belvidere the Dixon Park District will bring them back.

“For a lot of people they enjoy seeing the kids out in the park, but definitely as the recreation director and to be able to know how much the kids look forward to whether they’re doing a sports camp or just something we have at the park for the day that they look forward to those things,” said Dixon Park District Recreation Director Seth Nicklaus.

