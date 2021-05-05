IDPH: 2,410 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite a steep drop in daily vaccinations across Illinois over the past three weeks, more than 60 percent of adults and 80 percent of seniors in the state have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 96,415 vaccinations were reported on Tuesday, including about 40,000 that were administered by pharmacies over the weekend but not immediately reported due to a “national system issue.”

Illinois is averaging 71,219 vaccinations per day over the past week, the lowest average since Feb. 26. The latest daily vaccination average represents a 29 percent decline from one week ago, a 42 [percent drop from two weeks ago, and a 46 percent decline from the best daily average reported so far on April 12, when the state was averaging 132,979 vaccinations per day.

As of Tuesday night, a total of 4,213,268 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 33.07 percent of the population.

Meantime, Illinois reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 30 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,346,398 cases, including 22,096 deaths.

Illinois is averaging 2,563 new cases per day over the past week, a 5 percent drop from one week ago, and down 13 percent from two weeks ago.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 3.3 percent, tied for the lowest it’s been since March 31. That rate reached as high as 4.4 percent on multiple days in April, after hitting a pandemic-low of 2.1 percent on March 13.

As of Tuesday night, a total of 2,060 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 496 in the ICU and 249 on ventilators.

Daily hospitalizations are ticking down just slightly the past few weeks. Illinois is averaging 2,022 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 4 percent from one week ago, and down 6 percent from two weeks ago.

