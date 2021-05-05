Advertisement

Freeport continues conference clean sheet streak with 1-0 win over Hononegah

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The two remaining unbeaten teams in the NIC-10 squared off on the pitch in Freeport Tuesday night. The Lady Pretzels defended their home turf with a 1-0 over Hononegah.

The lone goal was scored by freshman Autumn Diduch in the 36th minute. Senior netminder Naomi Jackson was tested more often than usual in the second half as the Lady Indians looked for the equalizer. The Illinois commit was credited with four saves.

In five conference matches, Freeport has yet to allow a goal, outscoring its opponents 22-0. Hononegah is now in a three-way tie for second with Guilford and Jefferson, each with just one conference loss.

