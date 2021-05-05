Advertisement

Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The firing of the former Atlanta police officer who’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks has been reversed.

Garrett Rolfe was fired in June, a day after he shot Brooks in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

The Atlanta Civil Service Board on Wednesday released its decision on Rolfe’s appeal of his firing.

Based on the city’s failure to comply with some provisions of its code and on witness testimony, the board says it concluded Rolfe wasn’t given due process before he was fired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
UPDATE: Missing Freeport man found safe

Latest News

A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a video surveillance camera is installed on the...
States push back against use of facial recognition by police
Walk-in and Same-Day COVID-19 vaccinations are available at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide,...
CVS Health now offering walk-in same day COVID-19 vaccinations
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium