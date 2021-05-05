Edgebrook Farmers Market returns for 2021 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One sign that summer is getting closer is the kickoff of Edgebrook’s weekly farmers market which started Wednesday. Vendors say it was nice to get out and feel some sense of normalcy.

One of those vendors is Phil Raines, Chief Beekeeper for Raines Honey Farm in Davis. This is Raines second year returning to the Edgebrook market and he’s one of the many vendors that buzzed back for the 2021 season. “It’s a very dynamic market. You have baked goods, you have produce, garden plants so you can come down, there’s a little bit of everything for anybody that wants to come down,” Raines says.

The market even draws in farmers like Kenneth Wudrow, who crosses state lines to sell their products. He says, “This is the first time we’ve been here at this particular farmers market. We’ve been trying to find the right fit for us where we could get out and offer our products from the farm to the Rockford community.”

While bringing their products from Sharon, Wisconsin to Rockford may be exciting, it didn’t come without some challenges especially due to COVID-19. Wudrow says, “The only thing that’s caused a little bit of a delay for us, there’s been a shortage of jars and shortages on plants and seeds. I think it’s early because you know if you’re farming and growing stuff unless you got like greenhouses and hoop houses, there’s not a lot of stuff ready yet.”

But the market also gives people another excuse to come out after more than a year of being inside. Raines says, “People want to get out. They want to do their shopping, they want to be able to socialize a little bit, grab a bite to eat, do some shopping and get a little bit of getting back to a normal routine.”

Some of Edgebrooks shops also run deals or will have a booth outside on market Wednesdays. The Pizza Fresca food truck was also present and plans to be there in the coming weeks, too.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday through October 27.

