East grad Jones ready to prove he belongs in the NFL

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert Jones watched as 47 offensive lineman (27 tackles, 11 guards, 8 centers) went off the board this past weekend in the NFL Draft. His name was not called. While it was not what the Rockford East grad had hoped for, he will still get his shot at making a roster.

The former E-Rab signed with the Miami Dolphins almost immediately after the draft ended on Saturday. Jones will get $130,000 guaranteed, which is what some sixth round draft picks are getting.

Jones was back in Rockford this week before he heads down to Miami for rookie mini camp. He says the Dolphins are getting a “dog”.

“They’re getting everything out of me,” said Jones. “I’m going to go out there and give 110%. I’m so new to the game, so willing to learn and listen to everything to make me a better football player.”

Jones played one year of varsity football his senior year at East after moving to Rockford from Chicago. He then spent two years at Highland Community College in Kansas before transferring to Middle Tennessee State.

Jones was a hot commodity in free agency. He was about to sign with the Detroit Lions before the Dolphins came in and took him away from the Motor City. Now he joins a Miami team that went 10-6 last year and added weapons on the offensive side of the ball in this year’s draft.

“Really just the connection I built with them at the Senior Bowl. I just really felt like they had my best interests,” said Jones. “Then the way they fought for me in the free agency, I was going somewhere else, and they fought hard and they did a lot of things that made me change my mind. So, just believing what they’re building over there, I think it’s going to be something special. Just me, putting myself in the right situation to be successful and I just thought that was the spot to be.”

