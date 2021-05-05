CVS Health now offering walk-in same day COVID-19 vaccinations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Walk-in and same day COVID-19 vaccinations are available at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide, including Chicago and Illinois.

As of May 5, CVS Health will be offering vaccinations at more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations, according to an announcement Wednesday.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

CVS Health announced March 5 that it will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments, with no appointment necessary, at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including the more than 50 locations in Chicago and more than 300 across Illinois. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available here.

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancelations, according to an announcement Wednesday.

