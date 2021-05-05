Cooler air settles in for the week with rain likely again by Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had to say goodbye to the 70s and 80s with the cold front that moved through the region late Monday. It did, however, bring Rockford 0.65 inches of well-needed rainfall. That’s more than five times as much rain we received between April 11 and May 2! While we did get the rain, it arrived here along with cooler conditions that are not going anywhere for the time being.

Let’s start with some good news! If you’re looking forward to our days getting longer, you’re in luck because Tuesday night marks the final night for more than three months that our sunset will be before 8 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, our sunset will be at 8 p.m. and will get longer for the next month and a half until the Summer Solstice on June 20!

Tuesday will be the last sunset before 8:00 p.m. until August 13. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Luckily the Stateline was able to receive some nice sunshine towards the end of the day, just in time for Food Truck Tuesday to kick off at Nicholas Conservatory! Now through August 31, each Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can enjoy tasty eats from Rockford area food trucks. The clearing skies will continue for your Wednesday although temperatures will be much like today, a bit below normal in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a tad on the cooler side again but with more sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next rain chances arrive Thursday, but there will be many dry hours. Our current thinking is that most of the rain will be in the morning. Following a dry day Friday, there are some hit-or-miss rain chances into the weekend. In terms of temperatures, they will remain fairly steady through the rest of the workweek with Thursday having high temperatures struggle to hit 60 degrees.

Expect periods of showers Thursday especially early, but there will be many dry hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Don’t expect the cooler temperatures to go away anytime soon but there are signs that the 70s will return around 8-10 days from now.

Not going anywhere anytime soon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next 10 days look to be a bit cooler around here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

