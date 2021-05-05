Advertisement

Boylan boys volleyball knocks off Guilford in straight sets

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After losing its first match of the season, Boylan has now won back-to-back games after beating Guilford 25-21, 25-21 Tuesday at home.

The Titans jumped out to an early 11-8 lead in the first set before the Vikings would tie it at 13. Boylan would eventually pick up the set win. The loss was the first for the Vikings this year.

