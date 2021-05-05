Advertisement

Awning helps save boy with Down syndrome in fall from 5th-floor window

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome is recovering in a New York hospital after he fell five stories out of his family’s apartment window, hitting a store awning before the ground.

Surveillance video from a store in the Bronx shows 3-year-old Jose Garcia seconds after he fell Monday around 1 p.m. Passersby immediately jump in to help him and call 911. The boy’s horrified aunt, who was home at the time, later runs over, covering her face with her hands.

According to his family, Jose, who has Down syndrome, removed cardboard flaps that surrounded the air conditioner in the window of their apartment. He then fell, hitting a store awning on the way down.

Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after...
Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a broken femur in a fall from his family’s fifth-floor apartment window.(Source: Garcia Family, WCBS via CNN)

Mia Jimenez, Jose’s sister, says the little boy suffered a broken femur. He underwent surgery and is going to be OK but could be in the hospital for at least a month.

The store owner whose awning softened Jose’s landing says this was a gut-wrenching experience.

“To see something like this, it’s very painful. It’s hard to look at,” he said. “He’s too young to be going through something like this, but let’s make this a lesson to those who have children and live in apartments.”

The family has since put up a guard over the window. Experts urge parents to make sure window guards are properly installed and to keep furniture away from windows.

No one is being charged with criminality in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Man Charged with Reckless Homicide
Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
UPDATE: Missing Freeport man found safe

Latest News

A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a video surveillance camera is installed on the...
States push back against use of facial recognition by police
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
Walk-in and Same-Day COVID-19 vaccinations are available at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide,...
CVS Health now offering walk-in same day COVID-19 vaccinations
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium