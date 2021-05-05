A destroyed roof of downtown Rockford property poses a safety threat to the public, RDA says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The River District Association pleads for action, saying it is fed up with one downtown property failing to keep up with the maintenance. Members of the association said this poses a problem to the public. The owner of the property, however, said he’s taking action to find a solution.

“We’ve had enough,” said River District Board Member, Gary Anderson. “We want a resolution to this!”

Severe winds destroyed parts of the roof at Elks Lodge in downtown Rockford last week. Anderson said the owner isn’t doing anything to fix the damage, putting the public’s safety at risk.

“We have about 50,000 cars that travel here every week,” Anderson said. “That’s how many people we’re putting in danger.”

Mark McInnis owns the property. For the past 3 years, Anderson said McInnis has racked up several code violations from the city that he chooses to ignore.

“The building was bought for $15,000 ten years ago and he hasn’t done anything with the building,” said Anderson. “We can’t have people just thumbing their noses, and saying I don’t have to deal with that.”

“We’re not ignoring what we need to do,” said McInnis.

McInnis, on the other hand, said this is the first he’s heard of roof damages.

“If there’s something going on, we would gladly get up there and tarp it until we get a permanent fix,” said McInnis.

McInnis adamantly refuted Anderson’s claims. He said he’s worked with the city for years to address these issues.

“Including reinforcing with concrete, the piers in the front of the building on the Main Street side,” McInnis said. “We have provided structural support framing.”

In addition, Argyll Properties in Rockford released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

23 news reached out to the City of Rockford. They released the following statement:

“We have addressed the issues the city has raised,” said McInnis.

Anderson said action needs to be taken soon or someone could get hurt.

