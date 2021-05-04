Advertisement

Woman killed, Rockford man charged with reckless homicide after crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead and a 21-year-old Rockford man has been charged with reckless homicide after a fatal crash that left another woman injured early Tuesday morning.

At approximately midnight Tuesday, Rockford police officers were sent to a traffic crash at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle — driven by 21-year-old Rockford native Darious McClendon — lost control and crashed into another vehicle with two women inside, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Both women were taken to a local hospital before a 45-year-old woman died from her injuries a short time later. An 18-year-old woman was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries. McClendon was also taken to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

