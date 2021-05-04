Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 56 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.4%

The health department says 187,279 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Winnebago County
Winnebago County(Winnebago County)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 56 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,815 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 469. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 187,279 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday
Hit and run
Rockford PD: Hit and run leaves 50-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford

Latest News

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affects children’s mental health
Rockford based mental health resolution unanimously passes through Illinois House of Representatives
Staff at the Belvidere Park District are ready to bring out the hoses, crank up the umbrellas...
Local park districts plan for safe summer fun
Mark's Forecast from Food Truck Tuesday -- 5/4/2021
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Rosecrance mental awareness
May marks Mental Health Awareness Month