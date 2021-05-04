Winnebago Co. adds 56 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.4%

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 56 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,815 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 469. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 187,279 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.