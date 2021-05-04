Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 322 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.3%

The health department says 186,873 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 render
COVID-19 render(WNCN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 322 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,759 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 469. The seven-day positivity rate is now 7.3 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 186,873 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 97 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Friday’s report of 62. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Tuesday afternoon.

“Due to the rise in cases, we will being reporting hospitalization numbers Monday through Fridays,” the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center said.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday

Latest News

City council members approve several plans Monday night, bringing scooters and new docks to town.
Electric scooters will soon be revving up in Rockford
Rockford Alderpersons Venita Hervey and Ann Thompson-Kelly hang up their hats at Monday nights...
Rockford City Council says goodbye to long time alderpersons and welcomes new members
Spectrum school wins statewide award
Spectrum school wins statewide award
Rosecrance flowers
Rosecrance offering flower sale as Mother’s Day approaches