White Sox’s Robert could miss rest of year with hip flexor

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) leaves with a team trainer and first base coach Daryl...
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88) leaves with a team trainer and first base coach Daryl Boston as Chicago White Sox third-base coach Joe McEwing (47) watches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, May 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.

General manager Rick Hahn said tests Monday confirmed the injury. There will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days before they determine whether Robert needs surgery.

Either way, Hahn said Robert won’t resume baseball activities for three to four months. It’s not clear if he will play again this year.

“It hasn’t been ruled out,” Hahn said. “It just all depends on the healing time-frame here. And unfortunately, none of us are smart enough to know exactly how his body will respond to whatever’s next. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The White Sox were already without slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss most of the season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training.

Robert was injured in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. He fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning and was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.

Second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and a Gold Glove winner last season, Robert is batting .316 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

The White Sox are second in the AL Central behind Kansas City at 15-12. Chicago ended a string of seven losing seasons last year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

