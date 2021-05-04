Advertisement

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines available at Walmart, Sam’s Club

You don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to be vaccinated there.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-up basis as supplies last at their locations across the country.

Vaccines can be administered through both walk-in and scheduled appointments. Walmart said they are also rolling out new programs to encourage people to get vaccinated and increase access across the country.

The stores said it comes after vaccine eligibility and availability have continued to expand. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine can still schedule an appointment and complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.

Appointments are available on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. You don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to be vaccinated there.

