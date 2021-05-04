Advertisement

Harris touts research during first Wisconsin trip

It’s her first trip to Wisconsin since taking office
Vice President Kamal Harris talks with Wisconsin Gov. Tom Evers as she arrives at Milwaukee...
Vice President Kamal Harris talks with Wisconsin Gov. Tom Evers as she arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for a visit to promote President Joe Biden's $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus and touting President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

Harris also participated Tuesday in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in Biden’s infrastructure jobs plan.

She was joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, university and business leaders, researchers, teachers and others.

Wisconsin Republicans said instead of coming to the Upper Midwest state, Harris’ time would be better spent at the U.S. border dealing with the increase of migrants trying to cross from Mexico.

It was her first Wisconsin visit since taking office.

