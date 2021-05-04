Spectrum school wins statewide award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford school is a statewide winner and today the hardware was handed over.

Spectrum School’s middle school team took first place in future problem solving at the Illinois State Bowl. The team took the title in both the written and presentation competitions.

Spectrum’s team will go on to the international competition in early June, testing their problem solving and creative skills against top teams from across the United States and the world. Due to COVID-19, that international event will be virtual.

“What it means for the school is like probably more people are going to join, since there’s like medals and cameras and that’s really good for spectrum. It really shows our hard work we put into our FPS and our solutions,” Demi Hanpils a seventh grader said.

