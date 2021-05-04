Rosecrance offering flower sale as Mother’s Day approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gensler Gardens could be the place to be on Thursday for the Annual Rosecrance Flower Day.

A portion of all sales that day goes to the Rosecrance Kinley Fund, which provides support for charity care and other programs at the treatment facility. This event is always held the Thursday before Mother’s Day, which is typically thought of as a safe date to begin planting.

“By coming in and making a purchase on the Thursday before Mother’s Day, you are helping somebody who might be afraid to or have barriers to access treatment, making it easier to get them the services and support they need,” Anne Boccignone, the Rosecrance Foundation Executive Director said.

Gensler Gardens has two locations, one on 11th Street near Davis Junction and the other on North Road in Loves Park. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

