Rockford City Council says goodbye to long time alderpersons and welcomes new members

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Alderpersons Venita Hervey and Ann Thompson-Kelly hang up their hats at Monday nights council meeting after decades of service to the city.

“I want to thank all of your for services that you’re giving to the city in the future and for the new alderman that are coming in I think the city’s going to be in wonderful hands,” said Thompson-Kelly.

Thompson-Kelly and Hervey are among four outgoing representatives who were met by hugs and warm wishes from their fellow members.

“Ann you’ve done a great job not just in your ward, but for the city as well,” said Alderperson Kevin Frost.

While the city says goodbye to some long time leaders it also welcomes new ones aboard.

Gina Meeks along with four other alderpersons take their oath and officially become some of the city’s newest leaders. Meeks says it’s an honor and she’s excited to get to work.

“It’s a lot to take in right now, but myself and the four other aldermen and alderwomen that are being sworn in tonight we are all really ready to get started,” said Meeks.

