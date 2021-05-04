Mother of Nathaniel Burton indicted for murder

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County grand jury returned an indictment against the Oregon mom accused of killing her 7-year-old son in February.

Thirty-four-year-old Sarah Safranek will be in court Wednesday morning to answer charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery to a child, after the indictment was returned Tuesday. Prosecutors say Safranek suffocated 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton at their Oregon home on Feb. 17.

Burton died later that day at a Dixon hospital. If found guilty, Safranek faces up to 90 years in prison.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 17, the Oregon Police Department responded to a 911 call for a 7-year-old that was not breathing, at a residence in the 400 block of S 10th Street. When officers arrived, CPR was already in progress, and was continued by a Oregon officer until the Oregon Ambulance Service arrived on scene.

Safranek is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Robert Hanson in courtroom 204 on May 5, at 10:30 a.m. in the Ogle County Judicial Center, according to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

