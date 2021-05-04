Advertisement

Mother of Nathaniel Burton indicted for murder

If found guilty, Safranek faces up to 90 years in prison.
Sarah Safranek
Sarah Safranek(Oregon Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County grand jury returned an indictment against the Oregon mom accused of killing her 7-year-old son in February.

Thirty-four-year-old Sarah Safranek will be in court Wednesday morning to answer charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery to a child, after the indictment was returned Tuesday. Prosecutors say Safranek suffocated 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton at their Oregon home on Feb. 17.

Burton died later that day at a Dixon hospital. If found guilty, Safranek faces up to 90 years in prison.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 17, the Oregon Police Department responded to a 911 call for a 7-year-old that was not breathing, at a residence in the 400 block of S 10th Street. When officers arrived, CPR was already in progress, and was continued by a Oregon officer until the Oregon Ambulance Service arrived on scene.

Safranek is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Robert Hanson in courtroom 204 on May 5, at 10:30 a.m. in the Ogle County Judicial Center, according to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday
Hit and run
Rockford PD: Hit and run leaves 50-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford

Latest News

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affects children’s mental health
Rockford based mental health resolution unanimously passes through Illinois House of Representatives
Staff at the Belvidere Park District are ready to bring out the hoses, crank up the umbrellas...
Local park districts plan for safe summer fun
Mark's Forecast from Food Truck Tuesday -- 5/4/2021
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Rosecrance mental awareness
May marks Mental Health Awareness Month