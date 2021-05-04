Advertisement

Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

(WVUE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 36-year-old Stoughton woman who died early Saturday morning in a Janesville wreck.

According to its records, Casey Swendsen was pronounced dead at the scene and the preliminary results of the medical examiner’s investigation indicate she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

On Saturday, the Janesville Police Dept. reported responding around 2:40 a.m. to a single vehicle wreck near the E. Court St. and S. Atwood Ave. intersection. Upon arrival, emergency responders found Swendsen’s body pinned inside the vehicle.

The police department’s initial report stated she was heading east on E. Court St. and failed to negotiate the curve as she approached Jackman St. Swendsen’s vehicle went onto a terrace before striking a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by police and medical examiner’s office.

