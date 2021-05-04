ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One in five American adults experiences mental illness every year, but less than half of them seek out treatment.

As May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, talk turns to focusing on ways to empower people to speak up about their struggles and find help along the way. Local organizations like Rosecrance work to bridge the gap between struggle and stability — offering hope to people and let them know they are not alone.

Rosecrance’s chief medical office Dr. Tom Wright spoke with WIFR about the month’s annual observance and if this year’s recognition stands out.

“The more comfortable we get just talking about these as a simple factor in our life like hypertension might be, the better off we’re all going to be. So that’s what mental health awareness is about — about encouraging people to freely talk about it,” Dr. Wright said.

