IDPH: 2,211 more cases of COVID-19, 19 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - IDPH reported 2,211 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 19 new deaths.

The deaths reported Tuesday are listed below:

- Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Franklin County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 1 male 50′s

- Lake County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 40′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,343,988 cases, including 22,066 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,483 specimens for a total of 22,929,518. As of Monday night, 2,074 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 493 patients were in the ICU and 262 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 27-May 3 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 27-May 3 is 4 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,970,775. A total of 9,450,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,613 doses. Monday, 40,361 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Data from this weekend from several pharmacies (Walgreens, Albertsons, CVS) is not yet available due to a national outage in the pharmacies system so the doses being reported as administered are likely to be low. The missing doses will be reflected in numbers in the next couple days.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.