Highland Community College, Western Illinois partner to help fight teacher shortage

Colleges partner to fast track elementary education degrees.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - High school students interested in going to college for elementary education can now get a head start on their degree thanks to a new partnership between Highland Community College and Western Illinois University.

The program hopes to address the teacher shortage by allowing students to complete both an associates and bachelor’s degree so they’re ready to enter the workforce.

“The partnership really allows students who are interested in being teachers to begin the pathway as dual credit students in their high schools, and then they transfer from there to Highland to complete their associates degree without leaving the area, and complete the rest of their degree at Western,” Highland Community College President Chris Kumberski said.

