Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New research in radiation therapy gives hope for patients who have prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Urologist Dr. Daniel Sadowski of Rockford Urological Associates said prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the U.S. aside from skin cancer. Ten percent of those men are metastatic, meaning the cancer spreads throughout the body.

Typically hormone therapy or castration will help diminish the cancer by taking testosterone out of the body. This new radiation strategy works very well for localized cancer.

“These studies are showing that in men who have prostate cancer that’s gone to other parts of the body, radiation may provide some benefit. But its important to note that its only in those guys who only have a few spots to where the cancer has spread,” Dr. Sadowski said.

Sadowski said it is important to continue to have regular prostate exams to catch any cancer before it has a chance to spread.

