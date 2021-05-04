Advertisement

Freeport man missing, last seen in 1500 block of W. Harrison Street

If anyone has any information about the current whereabouts of Artman, call the Freeport Police Department at: 815-235-8222.
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport
Douglas G. Artman, age 62, of Freeport(Freeport Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Douglas G. Artman, 62 of Freeport, has been reported as a missing person Tuesday.

Artman is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with grayish-brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt coat, tan hat, blue pants, a denim shirt and was carrying a backpack. Artman was last seen earlier Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of W Harrison St. in Freeport.

If anyone has any information about the current whereabouts of Artman, call the Freeport Police Department at: 815-235-8222. Information can also be supplied anonymously by contacting Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPS-NOW, on the P3 tips mobile phone app, or at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com. Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday
Hit and run
Rockford PD: Hit and run leaves 50-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford

Latest News

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affects children’s mental health
Rockford based mental health resolution unanimously passes through Illinois House of Representatives
Staff at the Belvidere Park District are ready to bring out the hoses, crank up the umbrellas...
Local park districts plan for safe summer fun
Mark's Forecast from Food Truck Tuesday -- 5/4/2021
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Rosecrance mental awareness
May marks Mental Health Awareness Month