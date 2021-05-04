Freeport man missing, last seen in 1500 block of W. Harrison Street

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Douglas G. Artman, 62 of Freeport, has been reported as a missing person Tuesday.

Artman is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with grayish-brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt coat, tan hat, blue pants, a denim shirt and was carrying a backpack. Artman was last seen earlier Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of W Harrison St. in Freeport.

If anyone has any information about the current whereabouts of Artman, call the Freeport Police Department at: 815-235-8222. Information can also be supplied anonymously by contacting Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPS-NOW, on the P3 tips mobile phone app, or at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com. Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.