Following Monday’s needed rainfall, cooler, quieter weather regime begins overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As much as many of us enjoyed the weekend’s sunshine and unseasonable warmth, it was absolutely no secret that we were in desperate need of rainfall in and around the Stateline. That needed rainfall ceremoniously arrived late Monday as a strong cold front pushed through the area. As of 7:00 Monday evening, more than a half inch of rain had fallen in Rockford in just an hour’s time, over four times the amount of rain that had fallen in the past 22 days combined! Thankfully, due to the abundance of clouds over the region during Monday’s daytime hours, severe weather concerns never did materialize here.

Rain will push out of the area quickly Monday evening, with quiet conditions expected overnight. Northwesterly winds will send temperatures back down into the upper 40s overnight, and should some clearing occur late, something hinted at by a few computer forecast models, a few spots could see readings fall into the middle 40s.

Some clearing is possible late Monday night or early Tuesday, but clouds are likely to remain dominant. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate most of the opening half of Tuesday, though some mixed sun may arrive by early afternoon. It’s the latter stages of the afternoon during which the sun’s to become more of a player.

Mixed sunshine arrives by early afternoon Tuesday, with more appreciable sun to follow later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and lighter winds are expected overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. It’s a combination of factors that will send temperatures into the upper 30s and bring the mention of patchy frost back into the conversation in our cooler outlying locales. Sunshine will dominate from start to finish Wednesday, though northwesterly winds will again restrict temperatures to the lower and middle 60s.

A sun-splashed Wednesday is ahead of us, though temperatures will be on the chilly side thanks to northwesterly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’ll be those lower to middle 60s that will become the norm over the coming week. Each of the next seven days is forecast to have high temperatures in the 61° to 64° range, well shy of the upper 60s to near 70° readings more typical of this time of year.

Cooler than normal temperatures are on track to arrive Tuesday and will likely stick around for a rather lengthy amount of time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There are signs that the cooler than normal temperatures will extend well beyond the workweek and perhaps well into next week. Below normal temperatures are likely to be the rule for the next ten days.

Cooler than normal temperatures may be here for some time to come. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday’s rainfall, while beneficial, will not be nearly enough to reverse the emerging drought situation here, so more rainfall’s still a great need. There are encouraging signs that a more active pattern may be setting up here in the coming days and weeks. Wetter than normal conditions are anticipated through the middle of the month.

It's encouraging to see that the area's favored for a potentially wetter pattern late this week and into next. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Chances for rain return Thursday, though at this juncture it does not appear as though we’re in line to pick up anything of much significance. A wetter storm system appears to be more intriguing and worthy of our attention this weekend. The early read on this system is that it’s to bring a cooler rain our way over a period of several hours beginning late Saturday or Saturday evening, continuing through much of the night Saturday and perhaps extending into the early stages of Sunday. Our hope at this time is that most of our Mother’s Day will be dry, though the forecast for the time being carries rain chances through at least the mid to late morning hours. Further refining of that forecast will most certainly occur in the coming days.

Rain appears likely to arrive in Saturday's latter stages or early in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is likely to continue through much of the night Saturday, perhaps into Mother's Day as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.