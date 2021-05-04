Advertisement

Electric scooters will soon be revving up in Rockford

Floating docks also approved for the Rock River near downtown.
City council members approve several plans Monday night, bringing scooters and new docks to town.
City council members approve several plans Monday night, bringing scooters and new docks to town.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Busy Monday night at Rockford City Council with an eye on transportation both land and water.

Alderpersons give the green light to electric scooters coming to Rockford, passing a pilot operating agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. Ninth Ward Alderperson Bill Rose says we can expect to get rolling within the next month.

Floating docks are coming to the Rock River near Davis Park. Council members approve a plan to install two four-unit docks that could hold up to 16 boats. State Senator Steve Stadelman says he was able to secure a $250,000 grant to help pay for the docks. The city plans to build the docks once the funds are freed up, but it could take up to a year to complete.

A proposed hookah lounge was sent back to committee. Some alders feel it was the right decision due to the major turnover on council.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday

Latest News

Rockford Alderpersons Venita Hervey and Ann Thompson-Kelly hang up their hats at Monday nights...
Rockford City Council says goodbye to long time alderpersons and welcomes new members
COVID-19 render
Winnebago Co. adds 322 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.3%
Spectrum school wins statewide award
Spectrum school wins statewide award
Rosecrance flowers
Rosecrance offering flower sale as Mother’s Day approaches