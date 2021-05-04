Electric scooters will soon be revving up in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Busy Monday night at Rockford City Council with an eye on transportation both land and water.

Alderpersons give the green light to electric scooters coming to Rockford, passing a pilot operating agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. Ninth Ward Alderperson Bill Rose says we can expect to get rolling within the next month.

Floating docks are coming to the Rock River near Davis Park. Council members approve a plan to install two four-unit docks that could hold up to 16 boats. State Senator Steve Stadelman says he was able to secure a $250,000 grant to help pay for the docks. The city plans to build the docks once the funds are freed up, but it could take up to a year to complete.

A proposed hookah lounge was sent back to committee. Some alders feel it was the right decision due to the major turnover on council.

