Driver dead after being pinned in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman is dead after being pinned in their vehicle during a crash in Janesville overnight Saturday.

Janesville police say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a single vehicle accident with Janesville paramedics at East Court Street and Atwood.

Once on the scene, police say the driver was unresponsive. During patient assessment, authorities determined that the driver was dead and pinned in the vehicle.

An initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west on East Court Street, approaching Jackman Street, when the driver “failed to negotiate the curve.” The vehicle traveled onto the terrace before striking a tree, according to a release.

Speed is a suspected factor leading to the crash. The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Casey Swendsen of Stoughton, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

