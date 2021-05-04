Advertisement

Driver dead after being pinned in Janesville crash

.
.(MGN Images)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman is dead after being pinned in their vehicle during a crash in Janesville overnight Saturday.

Janesville police say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a single vehicle accident with Janesville paramedics at East Court Street and Atwood.

Once on the scene, police say the driver was unresponsive. During patient assessment, authorities determined that the driver was dead and pinned in the vehicle.

An initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west on East Court Street, approaching Jackman Street, when the driver “failed to negotiate the curve.” The vehicle traveled onto the terrace before striking a tree, according to a release.

Speed is a suspected factor leading to the crash. The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Casey Swendsen of Stoughton, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday
Hit and run
Rockford PD: Hit and run leaves 50-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford

Latest News

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affects children’s mental health
Rockford based mental health resolution unanimously passes through Illinois House of Representatives
Staff at the Belvidere Park District are ready to bring out the hoses, crank up the umbrellas...
Local park districts plan for safe summer fun
Mark's Forecast from Food Truck Tuesday -- 5/4/2021
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Rosecrance mental awareness
May marks Mental Health Awareness Month