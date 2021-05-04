Doctors urge protection during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Monday of May is Melanoma Monday, and medical professionals took the opportunity to remind everyone about skin safety.

One in five people will have a skin cancer by the time they’re 70 years old. During Skin Cancer Awareness Month, local doctors are encouraging us to stay safe this summer while having fun in the sun. To lower your risk of skin cancer, experts remind people to always wear sunscreen daily, avoid tanning beds and check in with your dermatologist for a body scan.

“If you do have a spot that is changing that is new, is multiple colors, or the border looks more irregular, not a nice circle border, all those things can be concerning,” said Dr. Kayla Kimbell, Dermatologist at SwedishAmerican. “Get it checked out, and get it checked out early.”

