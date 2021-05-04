Advertisement

Doctors urge protection during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Doctors advise patients to enjoy the outdoors, but to do so safely.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first Monday of May is Melanoma Monday, and medical professionals took the opportunity to remind everyone about skin safety.

One in five people will have a skin cancer by the time they’re 70 years old. During Skin Cancer Awareness Month, local doctors are encouraging us to stay safe this summer while having fun in the sun. To lower your risk of skin cancer, experts remind people to always wear sunscreen daily, avoid tanning beds and check in with your dermatologist for a body scan.

“If you do have a spot that is changing that is new, is multiple colors, or the border looks more irregular, not a nice circle border, all those things can be concerning,” said Dr. Kayla Kimbell, Dermatologist at SwedishAmerican. “Get it checked out, and get it checked out early.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday
Hit and run
Rockford PD: Hit and run leaves 50-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Accident occurred just after midnight
Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford

Latest News

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affects children’s mental health
Rockford based mental health resolution unanimously passes through Illinois House of Representatives
Staff at the Belvidere Park District are ready to bring out the hoses, crank up the umbrellas...
Local park districts plan for safe summer fun
Mark's Forecast from Food Truck Tuesday -- 5/4/2021
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Giving new hope for prostate cancer patients
Rosecrance mental awareness
May marks Mental Health Awareness Month